Kebabs in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve kebabs
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Chicken Boti Kebab
|$20.00
|Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab
|$18.00
|Chicken Malai Methi Kebab
|$18.00
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Lunch Doner Kebab
|$17.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
|Doner Kebab
|$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced