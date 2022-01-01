Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine-Grand National

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Boti Kebab$20.00
Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab$18.00
Chicken Malai Methi Kebab$18.00
More about Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
Item pic

 

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Malai Methi Kebab$18.00
Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab$18.00
Chicken Boti Kebab$20.00
More about Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
Item pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Doner Kebab$17.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
Doner Kebab$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Item pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iskender Kebab$28.95
Lunch Doner Kebab$17.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
Doner Kebab$25.95
Tender lamb, grilled vertically & thinly sliced
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Mango Lassi

Tamales

Chili

Edamame

Summer Rolls

Chicken Curry

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Satay

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston