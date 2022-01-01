Lamb shanks in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve lamb shanks
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Lunch Lamb Shank
|$20.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish
spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando
|Lunch Lamb Shank
|$20.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish
spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
|Lamb Shank
|$30.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours
with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf