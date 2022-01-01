Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Consumer pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Lamb Shank$20.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish
spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Lamb Shank image

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Lamb Shank$20.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish
spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
Lamb Shank$30.95
Seasoned to perfection with our authentic Turkish spices and seasonings, braised slowly over 5 hours
with a medley of fresh carrots, onions & bell peppers until the meat is tender enough to fall off the bone. Served with rice pilaf
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Item pic

 

Turci Pasta

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank Pappardelle$39.95
Lamb Shank seasoned with honey and dijon mustard herbs served with pappardelle pasta and red sauce
More about Turci Pasta

