Lasagna in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|HOMEMADE MEAT LASAGNA
|$14.99
With our own marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheeses.
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Beef Bolognese Lasagna
|$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs
|Roasted Mushroom Lasagna
|$19.00
Brick oven roasted mushrooms, sun gold tomatoes, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs. Vegetarian.
Turci Pasta
2120 edgwater dr, Orlando
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$24.95
Layers of fresh lasagna sheets, fresh mozzarella our authentic bolognese sauce and bechamel
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Dinner Lasagna
|$30.00
House-made meatballs & sausage layered with marinara, herb ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Lasagna & Bubbles for Two
|$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Fantinel's "One & Only" Rose Brut Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Chocolate Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Mel will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.