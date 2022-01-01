Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve lasagna

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe

417 E Central Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOMEMADE MEAT LASAGNA$14.99
With our own marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheeses.
More about Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Bolognese Lasagna$21.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs
Roasted Mushroom Lasagna$19.00
Brick oven roasted mushrooms, sun gold tomatoes, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs. Vegetarian.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Lasagna$10.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Item pic

 

Turci Pasta

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna Bolognese$24.95
Layers of fresh lasagna sheets, fresh mozzarella our authentic bolognese sauce and bechamel
More about Turci Pasta
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dinner Lasagna$30.00
House-made meatballs & sausage layered with marinara, herb ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna & Bubbles for Two$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Fantinel's "One & Only" Rose Brut Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Chocolate Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Mel will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Coleslaw

Tuna Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Salad Bowl

Chicken Tenders

Lamb Shanks

Vegan Sandwiches

Arepas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston