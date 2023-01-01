Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve lobster rolls

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
tempura shrimp, lemon, cucumber, fried shallots, tamago, butter poached lobster, yuzu aioli, eel sauce
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
King Bao - Mills

710 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$8.75
LOBSTER SALAD WITH LETTUCE ON A FRIED BAO, TOPPED WITH CHIVES
More about King Bao - Mills
The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando

2425 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Connecticut Lobster Roll$29.00
More about The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*GRILLED LOBSTER ROLL$25.50
Inside: Krab, cucumber, mayo and avocado
Outside: Volcano topping, scallions, sesame seeds, masago and lobster tail with melted butter sauce
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

