Lobsters in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
shrimp, lemon, cucumber, fried shallots, tamago, butter poached lobster, yuzu aioli,
eel sauce
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
Item pic

 

The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen

534 W Church St, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Sliders$19.95
Lobster Mac & Cheese$16.00
More about The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Lobster Ravioli Paradiso$34.00
Blackened shrimp, fresh tomatoes, spinach, lemon butter cream sauce
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE LOBSTER$20.00
Served with mushrooms.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando - 2625 Edgewater Dr

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil with Lobster$39.95
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando - 2625 Edgewater Dr

