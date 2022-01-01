Lobsters in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve lobsters
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
shrimp, lemon, cucumber, fried shallots, tamago, butter poached lobster, yuzu aioli,
eel sauce
The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen
534 W Church St, Orlando
|Lobster Sliders
|$19.95
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Dinner Lobster Ravioli Paradiso
|$34.00
Blackened shrimp, fresh tomatoes, spinach, lemon butter cream sauce
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|SIDE LOBSTER
|$20.00
Served with mushrooms.