Lomo in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve lomo
Da Silva Steakhouse - 1 main st
11701 International Drive, Orlando
|Lomo De Cerdo
|$14.50
Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Lomo Saltado y su Novia LS
|$15.99
|Wok Smoked Lomo Steak Side
|$8.50
|Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak
|$23.00
Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|Arepa Lomo Saltado
|$14.00
Steak, onion, tomato, aji amarillo.
|Lomo Saltado
|$21.00
Stir fried strips of tenderloin, red onion, tomato, mildly spicy Peruvian yellow pepper and spices, fries & white rice. *No changes or substitutions allowed. (Peru)