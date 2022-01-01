Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Da Silva Steakhouse - 1 main st

11701 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo De Cerdo$14.50
More about Da Silva Steakhouse - 1 main st
Item pic

 

Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado y su Novia LS$15.99
Wok Smoked Lomo Steak Side$8.50
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak$23.00
More about Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa Lomo Saltado$14.00
Steak, onion, tomato, aji amarillo.
Lomo Saltado$21.00
Stir fried strips of tenderloin, red onion, tomato, mildly spicy Peruvian yellow pepper and spices, fries & white rice. *No changes or substitutions allowed. (Peru)
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Grilled Chicken Salad

Tandoori

Samosa Chaat

Gobi Manchurian

Cookies

Tiramisu

Arepas

Mango Smoothies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston