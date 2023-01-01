Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando

1700 Woolco Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Margarita Pizza$25.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
More about Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Margherita Pizza$28.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Margherita Personal Pan Pizza$8.50
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Pan Pizza$8.50
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza - 4626 S Kirkman Rd

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12" Margherita Pizza$16.99
No tomato sauce. Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, and olive oil
More about Antonio's House of Pizza - 4626 S Kirkman Rd
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$9.00
‍san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango

