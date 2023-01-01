Margherita pizza in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
1700 Woolco Way, Orlando
|LG Margarita Pizza
|$25.99
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, garlic, basil, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Mia's Italian Kitchen
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Whole Margherita Pizza
|$28.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Margherita Personal Pan Pizza
|$8.50
Vegetarian
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza - 4626 S Kirkman Rd
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$16.99
No tomato sauce. Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil, and olive oil