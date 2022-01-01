Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$4.99
6 PIECES OF MOZZARELLA STICKS
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Mozzarella Sticks (8) image

 

Fat Shack

12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

12448 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (910 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$9.99
Served with warm marinara sauce.
More about Gator's Dockside
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
More about South Philly Steaks

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Jerk Chicken

Mixed Green Salad

Lasagna

Taco Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Shrimp Tempura

Steak Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston