Noodle bowls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve noodle bowls
The Mongolorian - East Colonial
2217 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Genghis Bowl *noodles*
|$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp + Wok tossed broccoli , carrots, mushrooms, zucchini with udon noodles + Topped with green onions + With White Garlic Cream sauce
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL
|$12.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
|SHRIMP NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive
8148 International Drive, Orlando
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
|CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL
|$12.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.