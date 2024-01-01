Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

The Mongolorian - East Colonial

2217 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Genghis Bowl *noodles*$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken and shrimp + Wok tossed broccoli , carrots, mushrooms, zucchini with udon noodles + Topped with green onions + With White Garlic Cream sauce
More about The Mongolorian - East Colonial
Main pic

 

Greens & Grille

4104 Millenia Blvd,Ste 114, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NOODLE BOWL$8.00
More about Greens & Grille
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$12.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
SHRIMP NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
CHICKEN NOODLE BOWL$12.00
Teriyaki Chicken with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

