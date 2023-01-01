Octopus in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve octopus
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|Baby Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)
|$4.00
Two Pieces of Baby Octopus wrapped around with Seaweed over Rice
|Octopus Nigiri (2 Pieces)
|$4.00
Two Pieces of Octopus over Rice
|Octopus Sashimi (3 Pieces)
|$5.00
Three Cuts of Octopus
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Octopus (tako) Sashimi
|$11.00
|Octopus (tako) Nigiri
|$9.00
The Hall on the Yard - Orlando
1412 Alden Road, Orlando
|Charred Octopus
|$20.00
Served harissa aioli, chorizo, pickled onions and capers
EGG, PORK, SHELLFISH ALLERGY
CHORIZO CAN BE OMITTED