Omelettes in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Judy's Diner
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$14.69
Ham, Patty Sausage, Bacon and Cheese with a side item and Toast
|Veggie Omelette
|$8.69
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Comes with one side item and toast
|Spanish Omelette
|$10.19
One *REGULAR MEAT*, dice tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheese. Comes with one side item and toast
More about PANNA - Orlando
PANNA - Orlando
13526 VILLAGE PARK DR, Orlando
|Omelette Fest
|$13.94
Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms. Your choice of wheat or white baguette, croissant or arepa.