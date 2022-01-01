Pad thai in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve pad thai
DIM SUM • TAPAS • RAMEN
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1103 N Mills Ave, Orlando
|Pad Thai
|$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
|Pad Thai Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona
9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO
|Pad Thai
|$16.00
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Pad Thai Rice Noodles
|$13.00
Rice noodles, egg, peanuts, beansprouts, scallions, lime, and cilantro
