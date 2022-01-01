Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Dolce

500 East Central Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brie Apple Fig Panini$13.99
Brie cheese, sliced apples and fig jam melted between grilled french ciabatta bread.
Turkey Ham Raspberry Panini$14.99
Thinly sliced turkey, ham and brie cheese with a raspberry jam on grilled french ciabatta bread.
More about Dolce
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak Panini$9.49
Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.
More about Hot Krust Panini Kitchen
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Breakfast Panini$9.99
Bacon, egg and Brie
Lunch Salmon Panini$11.99
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, arugula, red onion, capers and drizzled in olive oil.
Swiss Breakfast Panini$9.99
Ham, Egg, and Swiss Cheese
More about Baldwin perk
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Create Your Own Panini$8.99
Vegan Chicken Panini$8.99
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese
*Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
Kids Turkey & Cheese Panini$3.99
Half Size Panini with your choice of a Cookie or Chips.
More about Hot Krust Pannini

