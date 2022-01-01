Paninis in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve paninis
Dolce
500 East Central Boulevard, Orlando
|Brie Apple Fig Panini
|$13.99
Brie cheese, sliced apples and fig jam melted between grilled french ciabatta bread.
|Turkey Ham Raspberry Panini
|$14.99
Thinly sliced turkey, ham and brie cheese with a raspberry jam on grilled french ciabatta bread.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen
8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200, Orlando
|Philly Steak Panini
|$9.49
Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|French Breakfast Panini
|$9.99
Bacon, egg and Brie
|Lunch Salmon Panini
|$11.99
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, arugula, red onion, capers and drizzled in olive oil.
|Swiss Breakfast Panini
|$9.99
Ham, Egg, and Swiss Cheese
Hot Krust Pannini
8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake
|Create Your Own Panini
|$8.99
|Vegan Chicken Panini
|$8.99
Vegan "Chicken" Cutlet, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Red Onions, Pickles, Lettuce, Vegan Cheese
*Vegan Chicken Cutlet Not Gluten Free*
|Kids Turkey & Cheese Panini
|$3.99
Half Size Panini with your choice of a Cookie or Chips.