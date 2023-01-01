Pappardelle in Orlando
American Social - Orlando
7335 W SAND LAKE ROAD, SUITE 101, ORLANDO
|Mushroom Pappardelle Pasta
|$0.00
mushroom, garlic, parmesan
TURCI PASTA
2120 edgwater dr, Orlando
|Lamb Shank Pappardelle
|$44.95
Lamb Shank seasoned with honey and dijon mustard herbs served with pappardelle pasta and red sauce
|King Mushroom Pappardelle
|$24.95
Fresh long thick cut pasta and mushroom creamy sauce made in house served with king mushroom
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Dinner Mushroom Pappardelle
|$24.00
Wild Mushrooms | Pancetta | Shallots | Pine Nuts | Brown Butter | Fried Sage | Fire Roasted Tomatoes
|Dinner Truffle Pappardelle
|$38.00
Wild Mushrooms | Proscuitto | Shallots
Topped w/ Shaved Truffle Parmesan & Shaved
Black Summer Truffles | Truffle Cream Sauce
|Dinner Pappardelle
|$15.00
Choose marinara or garlic & oil.
Add House-made meatballs, sausage, chicken, or shrimp for an additional charge