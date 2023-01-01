Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve pappardelle

Item pic

 

American Social - Orlando

7335 W SAND LAKE ROAD, SUITE 101, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Pappardelle Pasta$0.00
mushroom, garlic, parmesan
More about American Social - Orlando
Item pic

 

TURCI PASTA

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Shank Pappardelle$44.95
Lamb Shank seasoned with honey and dijon mustard herbs served with pappardelle pasta and red sauce
King Mushroom Pappardelle$24.95
Fresh long thick cut pasta and mushroom creamy sauce made in house served with king mushroom
More about TURCI PASTA
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Mushroom Pappardelle$24.00
Wild Mushrooms | Pancetta | Shallots | Pine Nuts | Brown Butter | Fried Sage | Fire Roasted Tomatoes
Dinner Truffle Pappardelle$38.00
Wild Mushrooms | Proscuitto | Shallots
Topped w/ Shaved Truffle Parmesan & Shaved
Black Summer Truffles | Truffle Cream Sauce
Dinner Pappardelle$15.00
Choose marinara or garlic & oil.
Add House-made meatballs, sausage, chicken, or shrimp for an additional charge
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd

7533 Sand Lake Rd., Orlando

Avg 4.2 (4263 reviews)
Takeout
Traditional Pappardelle Bolognese$34.00
Veal, Pork, Bison, And Beef Ragout, Ricotta, Basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd

