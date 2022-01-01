Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$6.99
thinly sliced beef with mayo, onions, pepper, mushroom mozzerrla chessse, on a 10 inch roll
More about Kennedy Chicken and Grill
Gator's Dockside image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

4982 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (3069 reviews)
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Judy's Diner image

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Philly cheesesteak$9.89
Philly Steak seasoned and grilled with onions, green peppers, and white American Cheese served on a Hoagie Roll
More about Judy's Diner
Item pic

 

Tainos Bakery

1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando

No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$6.49
Thinly sliced US Grade A Choice steak and sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll) and your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries)
More about Tainos Bakery
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak sub$9.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Fat Shack image

 

Fat Shack

12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack
Gator's Dockside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gator's Dockside

45 W Crystal Lake Street, Ste 176, Orlando

Avg 4.1 (3295 reviews)
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Garden Salad

Tamales

Chicken Salad

Flautas

Tacos

Taco Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Pancakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston