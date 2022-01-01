Philly cheesesteaks in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Gator's Dockside
13701 John Young Parkway, Orlando
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$6.99
thinly sliced beef with mayo, onions, pepper, mushroom mozzerrla chessse, on a 10 inch roll
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Philly cheesesteak
|$9.89
Philly Steak seasoned and grilled with onions, green peppers, and white American Cheese served on a Hoagie Roll
Tainos Bakery
1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$6.49
Thinly sliced US Grade A Choice steak and sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll) and your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries)
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|Philly Cheesesteak sub
|$9.99
Fat Shack
12090 Collegiate Way, Orlando
|Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
|Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
|Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
