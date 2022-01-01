Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve pies

The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Corn Pie$5.50
A Mexican sweet corn cake with a spoon bread consistency. This cheesecake-type dessert is served with vanilla ice cream.
More about The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Sour Orange on South Orange Pie Slice$6.00
(VEG) **Contains Eggs**
Chocolate Silk Pie Slice$6.00
(V) **contains coconut, avocado**
More about Hungry Pants
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Smoke & Donuts BBQ

609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (364 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Pie$4.50
Peanut-butter Butter, fresh banana, Florida honey
More about Smoke & Donuts BBQ
Cookie Nookie Pie image

 

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant

1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Nookie Pie$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
More about Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie Rolls$2.50
More about South Philly Steaks
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Med Hawaiian Pie$18.00
Ham | bacon | pineapple
Sm King’s Pie$20.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, wild mushrooms, Calabrian hot peppers, prosciutto, fennel, pine nuts and a truffle honey drizzle
Sm Vegetable Pie$15.00
Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Item pic

 

Rolled Ice Cream

688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ice Cream Pie (Full Size)$25.99
24 hour notice needed, made fresh!
Over 70 Flavors! Full size pie filled with ice cream. Banana Pudding shown. Feeds 6, comes in a box.
More about Rolled Ice Cream

