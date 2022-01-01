Pies in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve pies
The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando
|Sweet Corn Pie
|$5.50
A Mexican sweet corn cake with a spoon bread consistency. This cheesecake-type dessert is served with vanilla ice cream.
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Sour Orange on South Orange Pie Slice
|$6.00
(VEG) **Contains Eggs**
|Chocolate Silk Pie Slice
|$6.00
(V) **contains coconut, avocado**
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Smoke & Donuts BBQ
609 Irvington Avenue Suite #2, Orlando
|Honey Pie
|$4.50
Peanut-butter Butter, fresh banana, Florida honey
Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant
1905 N. Orange Ave, Orlando
|Cookie Nookie Pie
|$13.00
Intense Sweetie Pie. Chocolate Chip and Pecan Cookie filling wrapped in a Flakey Pie Crust. Vanilla Bean Ball. Caramel and Semi-Sweet Chocolate.
|Kinky-Er Key West Cream Pie
|$12.00
Pucker Up! Tart Key Lime Cream Pie. Laid on Orange Blossom Shortbread Cookie. Key Lime 'Koolie'.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Apple Pie Rolls
|$2.50
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Med Hawaiian Pie
|$18.00
Ham | bacon | pineapple
|Sm King’s Pie
|$20.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, wild mushrooms, Calabrian hot peppers, prosciutto, fennel, pine nuts and a truffle honey drizzle
|Sm Vegetable Pie
|$15.00
Spinach | onions | mushrooms | green peppers | black olives | eggplant | tomatoes | garlic
Rolled Ice Cream
688 north alafaya trail Suite 104, orlando
|Ice Cream Pie (Full Size)
|$25.99
24 hour notice needed, made fresh!
Over 70 Flavors! Full size pie filled with ice cream. Banana Pudding shown. Feeds 6, comes in a box.