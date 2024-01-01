Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Pop Thai Restaurant

1227 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Pineapple Fried Rice$18.95
More about Pop Thai Restaurant
At Siam Thai Cuisine

8957 International Drive, Orlando

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$19.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried with black tiger shrimp, cashew nut, pineapple chunks, raisins, and egg. Red bell peppers, and onions seasoned with a touch of garlic, yellow curry powder, and coconut milk
More about At Siam Thai Cuisine

