Pizza steak in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve pizza steak

American Social - Orlando

7335 W SAND LAKE ROAD, SUITE 101, ORLANDO

Takeout
Steak Bomb Pizza$0.00
Shaved Beef, Applewood Ham, Bell Peppers, Poblanos, Red Onion, Cream Cheese, Pickled Fresnos, Parsley, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Marinara
More about American Social - Orlando
Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak 18" Pizza$27.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group - 5681 Pershing Avenue
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
The Pizza Cheese Steak$6.49
Steak served with pepperoni, parmesan cheese, oregano, mozzarella, cooked in marinara and lightly toasted.
The Pizza Cheese Steak (Lunch Spec)
Steak served with pepperoni, parmesan cheese, then lightly toasted.
More about South Philly Steaks

