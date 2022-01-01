Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve pretzels

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Rolls$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
More about The Stubborn Mule
The Strand image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel$5.50
Olde Hearth Bread Co. pretzel with dijon mustard & pimento cheese
More about The Strand
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites
Soft Pretzel$3.99
Giant warm pretzel with or without salt. Served with your choice of wiz or sexy sauce.
More about South Philly Steaks
Pretzels image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

