Pretzels in Orlando

Orlando restaurants that serve pretzels
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Soft Pretzel Rolls
|$10.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Havarti Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Pretzel
|$5.50
Olde Hearth Bread Co. pretzel with dijon mustard & pimento cheese
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Pretzel Bites
|Soft Pretzel
|$3.99
Giant warm pretzel with or without salt. Served with your choice of wiz or sexy sauce.