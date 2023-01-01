Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Prosciutto & Pesto$9.00
Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella
Whole Prosciutto & Pesto$29.00
Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.

100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCIUTTO SUB$12.99
Thinly sliced prosciutto de Parma with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions and a drizzleof balsamic vinegar. Served on a toasted sub roll.
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Item pic

 

TURCI PASTA

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto & Burrata$19.95
Slices of premium italian prosciutto and a lightly seasoned Burrata. Served with extra virgin olive oil and fresh italian herbs
Green Tortellacci Prosciutto$24.95
Jumbo Tortellini stuffed with a blend of prosciutto, burrata cheese and herbs, wrapped in our homemade green spinach pasta and served with 3 cheese sauce
More about TURCI PASTA

