Prosciutto in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Mia's Italian Kitchen
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Slice Prosciutto & Pesto
|$9.00
Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella
|Whole Prosciutto & Pesto
|$29.00
Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella
More about Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
Anthony's Thornton Park - 100 N. Summerlin Ave.
100 N. Summerlin Ave., Orlando
|PROSCIUTTO SUB
|$12.99
Thinly sliced prosciutto de Parma with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, red onions and a drizzleof balsamic vinegar. Served on a toasted sub roll.
More about TURCI PASTA
TURCI PASTA
2120 edgwater dr, Orlando
|Prosciutto & Burrata
|$19.95
Slices of premium italian prosciutto and a lightly seasoned Burrata. Served with extra virgin olive oil and fresh italian herbs
|Green Tortellacci Prosciutto
|$24.95
Jumbo Tortellini stuffed with a blend of prosciutto, burrata cheese and herbs, wrapped in our homemade green spinach pasta and served with 3 cheese sauce