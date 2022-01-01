Quesadillas in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve quesadillas
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|QUESADILLA LAMB
|QUESADILLA AL PASTOR
|QUESADILLA CHEESE
|$8.99
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Quesadillas
|$12.59
Premium Meat on grilled tortillas with melted cheese. Comes with salsa and sour cream
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.89
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
White Wolf Cafe
1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, saute'd onions, roasted red pepper with salsa and sour cream
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
South Philly Steaks
12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.49
|Quesadilla (Lunch Spec)
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
Ouesadilla served with mozzarella and cheddar with your choice of steak or chicken and a side of boom boom ranch
and sour cream.
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.00
Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$6.50
with french fries
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|L - Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.00
Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese