Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve quesadillas

L - Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA LAMB
QUESADILLA AL PASTOR
QUESADILLA CHEESE$8.99
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadillas$12.59
Premium Meat on grilled tortillas with melted cheese. Comes with salsa and sour cream
Breakfast Quesadilla$10.89
More about Judy's Diner
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
L - Fajita Quesadilla image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
White Wolf Cafe image

 

White Wolf Cafe

1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE., ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, saute'd onions, roasted red pepper with salsa and sour cream
More about White Wolf Cafe
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Quesadilla (Lunch Spec)
Quesadilla$7.99
Ouesadilla served with mozzarella and cheddar with your choice of steak or chicken and a side of boom boom ranch
and sour cream.
More about South Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Black Rooster Taqueria

1323 N Mills Ave, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$6.50
‍with french fries
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Fajita Quesadilla image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
L - Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$3.00
Corn tortilla with oaxaca cheese
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
Item pic

 

Cantina Catrina

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA$14.95
Pico de gallo / sour cream / guac
More about Cantina Catrina

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Waffles

Yellow Curry

Chili

Macarons

Lo Mein

Jerk Chicken

Nachos

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston