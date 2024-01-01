Orlando restaurants you'll love
Must-try Orlando restaurants
Black Magic Pizza
121 N Bumby ave, Orlando
|Popular items
|CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH
|$20.00
OIL AND GARLIC BASE, WHOLE MILK MOZZ, ROASTED CHICKEN, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, CHIVES.
|Dr Pepperoni
|$18.00
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, spice maple swirl
|Mozz Sticks
|$10.00
Order of five hand breaded sticks served with red sauce
Aji Express Lee Vista - 5928 Bluter National Drive
5928 Butler National Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Pasta Alfredo Niño
|$8.95
|Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken
|$0.00
|Torta de chocolate
|$6.95
Spoleto Italian Kitchen - 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard Suite 155
3801 Avalon Park East Blvd Suite 155, Orlando
|Popular items
|Pasta & Sauce
|$10.00
Just want a simple pasta with sauce? This ones for you!
|BYO Pizza
|$11.99
A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of ingredients and sauces to bring your Pizza to life.
|Chicken & Veggie Alfredo
|$14.00
Fettuccini tossed in our house made Alfredo Sauce and cooked with bacon, red onions, garlic, carrots, broccoli and topped with herb roasted chicken.
Tacos My Guey DT - TMG Downtown
131 North Orange Avenue, Orlando
|Popular items
|-ELOTE-
|$4.99
Street Corn on the Cobb topped with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese and Tajin.
|-ESQUITES-
|$4.99
Street Corn off the Cobb topped with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese and Tajin.
|-FOUR STREET TACOS-
|$13.96
Four delicious street tacos on double corn tortilla with your choice of protein and toppings.
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Boggy Creek)
14177 Lake Nona Blvd Ste 1090, Orlando
|Popular items
|Large Bianco
|$21.99
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
|Chocolate Corruption Cake
|$5.99
Moist devils food cake layers filled with rich fudge enrobbed with chocolate chips
|Cheesecake
|$5.99
A rich, velvet smooth cream cheese blend, baked to perfection
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Toasted - UCF
11551 University Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$8.39
Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto sauce, tomato chutney, arugula
|Buffalo Chicken
|$8.39
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side
|Fig & Goat
|$7.99
Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey
King Bao - Alafaya - Alafaya
11768 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$4.25
GOCHUJANG FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOT PICKLES AND SCALLIONS
|Fire Tots
|$3.75
TOTS TOSSED IN SRIRACHA AIOLI, JALAPENOS, TOGARASHI & CHIVES
|Cuban
|$4.25
MOJO PORK, CILANTRO LIME AIOLI, CHICHARRON, AND CILANTRO
The Mongolorian - East Colonial
2217 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Mongol Empire *rice* *SPICY*
|$15.00
Grilled marinated beef and chicken + Wok tossed baby bok choy, cabbage, mushrooms, white onions with white rice + Topped with green onions and sesame seeds + With Mongolorian sauce
|Fire Bang *noodle* *SPICY*
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken + Shrimp
Stir fry broccoli, bok choy, bamboo shoots, baby corn and udon noodles in Mongolorian Sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and nori.
|Khan Dynasty *rice*
|$15.00
Grilled marinated shrimp and pork + Wok tossed green beans, mushrooms, white onions, zucchini with white rice + Topped with fried onions and shredded nori + With Sweet and Salty sauce
Lazy Moon - UCF
11551 University Boulevard, Orlando
|Popular items
|Slice Cuban Pizza
|$10.25
Mustard Sauce, Dill Pickles, Ham, Mojo Pork, Mozzarella
|Small Bowl Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, Asiago, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Tossed
|Slice Meaty McMeatface Pizza
|$12.00
Red sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
Kennedy Chicken and Grill
6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando
|Popular items
|DINNER BOX
|$8.99
3 PIECE CHICKEN 1 SIDE 1 BISCUIT
|3 PCS TENDERS
|$4.99
3 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
|#7 WHOLE WINGS
|$9.99
4 PIECE OF WHOLE WINGS WITH FRIES AND DRINK
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|Pollo Fundido
|$20.50
Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeño cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.
|D- POCO 1
|$13.00
(Choose 1 item) Enchilada. Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
|D-GRANDE 1
|$16.50
(Choose 2 items) Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
Gringos Locos Michigan
517 East Michigan Street, Orlando
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$0.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Guava and Cheese
|Dilla
|$9.00
12" flour tortilla with mix cheese & pico. Protein add on optional
|Mouth Hugger
|$11.00
Beef, chicken, rice and queso filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Stubborn Mule Burger
|$17.00
8oz. Angus Beef, bacon, Beefsteak Tomato, Mixed Greens, Pepper Jack Cheese Fondue, Cider Onion Jam Mayo, and a Crispy Potato Nest on toasted Brioche
|ToGo Soft Pretzel Rolls
|$11.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Pepper Jack Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard.
|Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens.
Served with Avocado Vinaigrette.
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
1700 Woolco Way, Orlando
|Popular items
|LG Broadway Meat Lovers Pizza
|$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, meatball, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
|Tossed House Salad - Small
|$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|SM Deluxe Calzone
|$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, extra cheese and pizza sauce.
PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
1030 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Popular items
|OREO VANILLA
|$9.00
Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake with Oreos.
|BUFFALO CHICK'N SANDWICH
|$12.00
Crispy Chick'n tossed in Spicy Sauce with house pickles and lettuce on a toasted bun.
|SIGNATURE BURGER DOUBLE
|$14.00
Two seasoned & grilled plant-based patties with melted Follow Your Heart American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, grilled onions, and plant sauce on a toasted bun.
Aashirwad Indian Food & Bar -
7000 Kirkman Road, Orlando
|Popular items
|Chicken Lollipop
|$14.00
Crispy winglets marinated with chili, garlic, spice mix & tossed with spicy tangy sauce
|Paneer Makhani
|$19.00
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato curry infused with charcoal smoke
|Dal Bukhara
|$18.00
Slowly cooked black lentils
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl
|$12.50
Pick your base, 4 toppings and a finishing drizzle
|The Cobb
|$0.00
Coconut bacon, cajun sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, minted tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, and plant-based cheddar cheese with creamy cashew dressing
|Plant Protein Performance
|$0.00
Only whole-food plant-based protein here. No protein powder additives. Made with acai, banana, almond milk, chia seeds, hemp hearts, vanilla bean and ceylon cinnamon to deliver more than 26 grams of protein to rebuild muscle and glycogen storage and stimulate new muscle growth. This smoothie is packed with amino acids, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Guacamole Mexican Grill - 2822 S. Alafaya trail
2822 S. Alafaya trail, Orlando
|Popular items
|Empanadas Beef
|$11.99
Comes with three units and sauce
|House Nachos
|$14.99
Beef and chicken, guacamole, cheese dip, beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream
|House B. Chicken
|$15.99
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
Winter Park Biscuit Company - 3201 Corrine Dr.
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|Popular items
|Crispy Chik Sandwich
|$12.25
Crispy Chik Cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato,
Pickles & Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun.
|WPBC Box
|$11.50
3 Chik Strips, Oat Buttermilk Biscuit,
French Fries & Choice of Sauce.
|Death Valley Chik Sandwich
|$12.25
Crispy Chik Cutlet, Dry Spice, Pickled Jalapenos
& Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar - 57 West Central Boulevard
57 West Central Boulevard, Orlando
|Popular items
|Super Pollo
|$10.00
A grilled chicken breast served as a Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun
|Original Burger
|$11.00
A classic Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun
|Original Perro
|$7.00
Colombian style hotdog served on a potato roll with cilantro sauce, rosada sauce, pinepple sauce, potato stix and topped with shredded queso blanco
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)
10663 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Personal Pie
|$10.99
Cheese only
|Meatball's with Pasta
|$17.99
Served with salad and garlic bread
|Baked Ziti
|$17.99
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our homemade sauce
Caravan Uzbek & Turkish Cuisine - 8015 South Orange Avenue
8015 South Orange Avenue, Orlando
|Popular items
|Fried Laghman
|$17.99
Indulge in wok-fried, hand-pulled noodles, perfectly stir-fried with a mixed of fresh vegetables and your preferred protein beef. The noodles are coated in our special sauce, a blend of savory soy and aromatic spices, ensuring every bite is flavorful
|Chebureki
|$5.99
1 piece. Savor delicious pastry filled with minced beef, onions, and spices, usually deep-fried for a crispy texture
|Manti
|$17.99
5 pieces per order. Handcrafted dumplings, generously stuffed with seasoned lamb and beef, complemented by hints of onion and spices. Steamed to perfection, they are served with tangy yogurt and a hint of garlic-infused butter
Tabla Indian Restaurant Orlando
5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa
|$9.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
|General Tso
|$16.00
|Jasmine Rice
|$3.00
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Regular Breakfast
|$8.19
Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast
|Regular Bowl
|$7.69
ONE Regular Meat, eggs and grits
|Pork Chops Breakfast
|$10.89
Two eggs, one Pork Chops, one side item and toast
Lazy Moon - Mills/50
1011 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Slice Meaty McMeatface Pizza
|$12.00
Red sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
|Small Brussels and Broccoli Salad
|$6.50
Roasted-Chilled & Chopped. Dates, Pecorino, Toasted Cashews, Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette Tossed
|Slice Jason's Mom's Pizza
|$11.00
Red Sauce, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Baked Ranch, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando
7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando
|Popular items
|Cachapa con Carne Mechada
|$20.00
|Cachapa Pork Belly
|$23.00
|Parrillita Bite
|$23.00
Burger U - 4233 East Plaza Drive
4233 East Plaza Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Impossible
|$9.99
4 OZ. PLANT BASED PATTY, SERVED ON A VEGAN BUN
|Chili Mac
|$9.79
FRESH 4 OZ PATTY, CHILI, CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, MAC & CHEESE BITES, RED ONION, JALAPENOS, SOUR CREAM.
|Season Fries
|$3.99
CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE SEASONING
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Lunch Special
|$10.00
5" Cuban sandwich with cup of black beans and rice (served until 3pm)
|Empanadas
|$0.00
fried savory pastry filled with your choice of protein
|The Cuban
|$10.00
sweet ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, on cuban bread
Dustin's Bar B Q - Orlando - 14516 E Colonial Drive
14516 E Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|1/2 # St Louis Ribs
|$10.45
|Corn Bread
|$1.09
|1/2 # Pulled Pork
|$9.59
The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando
2425 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Popular items
|Fried Grouper Sandwich
|$16.00
6 oz fresh-breaded Grouper fried, served on a toasted bun with bibb lettuce, plum tomato, white onion, topped with a lemon-tarragon aioli. Served with Old-Bay fries.
|Fish N Chips
|$17.00
1/2 lb Beer-Battered Haddock served with Old Bay Fries, and Broccoli Slaw.
|Fried Okra
|$8.00
Chopped Okra lightly breaded and fried. Served with our sriracha aioli.