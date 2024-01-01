Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orlando restaurants you'll love

Orlando restaurants
  • Orlando

Must-try Orlando restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Black Magic Pizza

121 N Bumby ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH$20.00
OIL AND GARLIC BASE, WHOLE MILK MOZZ, ROASTED CHICKEN, SMOKED BACON, RANCH, CHIVES.
Dr Pepperoni$18.00
Red sauce, whole milk mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, spice maple swirl
Mozz Sticks$10.00
Order of five hand breaded sticks served with red sauce
Main pic

 

Aji Express Lee Vista - 5928 Bluter National Drive

5928 Butler National Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta Alfredo Niño$8.95
Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken$0.00
Torta de chocolate$6.95
Banner pic

 

Spoleto Italian Kitchen - 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard Suite 155

3801 Avalon Park East Blvd Suite 155, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta & Sauce$10.00
Just want a simple pasta with sauce? This ones for you!
BYO Pizza$11.99
A dish where you are the chef! Choose from a selection of ingredients and sauces to bring your Pizza to life.
Chicken & Veggie Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccini tossed in our house made Alfredo Sauce and cooked with bacon, red onions, garlic, carrots, broccoli and topped with herb roasted chicken.
Banner pic

 

Tacos My Guey DT - TMG Downtown

131 North Orange Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
-ELOTE-$4.99
Street Corn on the Cobb topped with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese and Tajin.
-ESQUITES-$4.99
Street Corn off the Cobb topped with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese and Tajin.
-FOUR STREET TACOS-$13.96
Four delicious street tacos on double corn tortilla with your choice of protein and toppings.
Consumer pic

 

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Boggy Creek)

14177 Lake Nona Blvd Ste 1090, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Large Bianco$21.99
Topped with ricotta and mozzarella cheese with fresh garlic and oil
Chocolate Corruption Cake$5.99
Moist devils food cake layers filled with rich fudge enrobbed with chocolate chips
Cheesecake$5.99
A rich, velvet smooth cream cheese blend, baked to perfection
Toasted image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toasted - UCF

11551 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1891 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$8.39
Mozzarella, pulled chicken, pesto sauce, tomato chutney, arugula
Buffalo Chicken$8.39
Muenster, pulled chicken, buffalo sauce served choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side
Fig & Goat$7.99
Havarti, Goat cheese, mission fig, basil, honey
Consumer pic

 

King Bao - Alafaya - Alafaya

11768 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken$4.25
GOCHUJANG FRIED CHICKEN WITH HOT PICKLES AND SCALLIONS
Fire Tots$3.75
TOTS TOSSED IN SRIRACHA AIOLI, JALAPENOS, TOGARASHI & CHIVES
Cuban$4.25
MOJO PORK, CILANTRO LIME AIOLI, CHICHARRON, AND CILANTRO
Banner pic

 

The Mongolorian - East Colonial

2217 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mongol Empire *rice* *SPICY*$15.00
Grilled marinated beef and chicken + Wok tossed baby bok choy, cabbage, mushrooms, white onions with white rice + Topped with green onions and sesame seeds + With Mongolorian sauce
Fire Bang *noodle* *SPICY*$16.00
Grilled Chicken + Shrimp
Stir fry broccoli, bok choy, bamboo shoots, baby corn and udon noodles in Mongolorian Sauce. Topped with sesame seeds and nori.
Khan Dynasty *rice*$15.00
Grilled marinated shrimp and pork + Wok tossed green beans, mushrooms, white onions, zucchini with white rice + Topped with fried onions and shredded nori + With Sweet and Salty sauce
Consumer pic

 

Lazy Moon - UCF

11551 University Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slice Cuban Pizza$10.25
Mustard Sauce, Dill Pickles, Ham, Mojo Pork, Mozzarella
Small Bowl Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, Asiago, Croutons, Homemade Caesar Tossed
Slice Meaty McMeatface Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy Chicken and Grill

6601 old wintergarden rd, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
DINNER BOX$8.99
3 PIECE CHICKEN 1 SIDE 1 BISCUIT
3 PCS TENDERS$4.99
3 PIECE OF FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS
#7 WHOLE WINGS$9.99
4 PIECE OF WHOLE WINGS WITH FRIES AND DRINK
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$20.50
Rolled flour tortilla, soft or crispy, filled with seasoned chicken and smothered with jalapeño cream cheese and melted American cheese. Served with guacamole.
D- POCO 1$13.00
(Choose 1 item) Enchilada. Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
D-GRANDE 1$16.50
(Choose 2 items) Enchilada, Taco, Tamale or Tostada.
Consumer pic

 

Gringos Locos Michigan

517 East Michigan Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas$0.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Guava and Cheese
Dilla$9.00
12" flour tortilla with mix cheese & pico. Protein add on optional
Mouth Hugger$11.00
Beef, chicken, rice and queso filled ATW with mix cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stubborn Mule Burger$17.00
8oz. Angus Beef, bacon, Beefsteak Tomato, Mixed Greens, Pepper Jack Cheese Fondue, Cider Onion Jam Mayo, and a Crispy Potato Nest on toasted Brioche
ToGo Soft Pretzel Rolls$11.00
Three Pretzel Rolls served with Pepper Jack Cheese fondue & Honey Mustard.
Salmon Salad$17.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens.
Served with Avocado Vinaigrette.
Banner pic

 

Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando

1700 Woolco Way, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Broadway Meat Lovers Pizza$25.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, meatball, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce.
Tossed House Salad - Small$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
SM Deluxe Calzone$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, extra cheese and pizza sauce.
Banner pic

 

PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue

1030 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OREO VANILLA$9.00
Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake with Oreos.
BUFFALO CHICK'N SANDWICH$12.00
Crispy Chick'n tossed in Spicy Sauce with house pickles and lettuce on a toasted bun.
SIGNATURE BURGER DOUBLE$14.00
Two seasoned & grilled plant-based patties with melted Follow Your Heart American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, grilled onions, and plant sauce on a toasted bun.
Consumer pic

 

Aashirwad Indian Food & Bar -

7000 Kirkman Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Lollipop$14.00
Crispy winglets marinated with chili, garlic, spice mix & tossed with spicy tangy sauce
Paneer Makhani$19.00
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato curry infused with charcoal smoke
Dal Bukhara$18.00
Slowly cooked black lentils
Banner pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

.

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl$12.50
Pick your base, 4 toppings and a finishing drizzle
The Cobb$0.00
Coconut bacon, cajun sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, minted tomatoes, spicy sunflower seeds, and plant-based cheddar cheese with creamy cashew dressing
Plant Protein Performance$0.00
Only whole-food plant-based protein here. No protein powder additives. Made with acai, banana, almond milk, chia seeds, hemp hearts, vanilla bean and ceylon cinnamon to deliver more than 26 grams of protein to rebuild muscle and glycogen storage and stimulate new muscle growth. This smoothie is packed with amino acids, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes and has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Consumer pic

 

Guacamole Mexican Grill - 2822 S. Alafaya trail

2822 S. Alafaya trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Empanadas Beef$11.99
Comes with three units and sauce
House Nachos$14.99
Beef and chicken, guacamole, cheese dip, beans. Lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and sour cream
House B. Chicken$15.99
One large burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Topped with red salsa and cheese
Banner pic

 

Winter Park Biscuit Company - 3201 Corrine Dr.

3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chik Sandwich$12.25
Crispy Chik Cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato,
Pickles & Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun.
WPBC Box$11.50
3 Chik Strips, Oat Buttermilk Biscuit,
French Fries & Choice of Sauce.
Death Valley Chik Sandwich$12.25
Crispy Chik Cutlet, Dry Spice, Pickled Jalapenos
& Mayo on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Consumer pic

 

Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar - 57 West Central Boulevard

57 West Central Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Super Pollo$10.00
A grilled chicken breast served as a Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun
Original Burger$11.00
A classic Colombian style burger - lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, rosada sauce, cilantro sauce, pineapple sauce, and potato stix served on a brioche bun
Original Perro$7.00
Colombian style hotdog served on a potato roll with cilantro sauce, rosada sauce, pinepple sauce, potato stix and topped with shredded queso blanco
Consumer pic

 

Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)

10663 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Pie$10.99
Cheese only
Meatball's with Pasta$17.99
Served with salad and garlic bread
Baked Ziti$17.99
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our homemade sauce
Banner pic

 

Caravan Uzbek & Turkish Cuisine - 8015 South Orange Avenue

8015 South Orange Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Laghman$17.99
Indulge in wok-fried, hand-pulled noodles, perfectly stir-fried with a mixed of fresh vegetables and your preferred protein beef. The noodles are coated in our special sauce, a blend of savory soy and aromatic spices, ensuring every bite is flavorful
Chebureki$5.99
1 piece. Savor delicious pastry filled with minced beef, onions, and spices, usually deep-fried for a crispy texture
Manti$17.99
5 pieces per order. Handcrafted dumplings, generously stuffed with seasoned lamb and beef, complemented by hints of onion and spices. Steamed to perfection, they are served with tangy yogurt and a hint of garlic-infused butter
Tabla Cuisine-Grand National image

 

Tabla Indian Restaurant Orlando

5847 Grand National Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa$9.00
Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas
General Tso$16.00
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Judy's Diner image

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Breakfast$8.19
Two eggs any style, one meat, one side item and toast
Regular Bowl$7.69
ONE Regular Meat, eggs and grits
Pork Chops Breakfast$10.89
Two eggs, one Pork Chops, one side item and toast
Consumer pic

 

Lazy Moon - Mills/50

1011 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Slice Meaty McMeatface Pizza$12.00
Red sauce, Birria Beef, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Mozzarella
Small Brussels and Broccoli Salad$6.50
Roasted-Chilled & Chopped. Dates, Pecorino, Toasted Cashews, Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette Tossed
Slice Jason's Mom's Pizza$11.00
Red Sauce, Chicken, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Baked Ranch, Jason's Mom's Sauce, Mozzarella
Bocas Grill & Bar image

 

Bocas Grill & Bar - Orlando

7600 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cachapa con Carne Mechada$20.00
Cachapa Pork Belly$23.00
Parrillita Bite$23.00
BG pic

 

Burger U - 4233 East Plaza Drive

4233 East Plaza Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible$9.99
4 OZ. PLANT BASED PATTY, SERVED ON A VEGAN BUN
Chili Mac$9.79
FRESH 4 OZ PATTY, CHILI, CHEDDAR CHEESE SAUCE, MAC & CHEESE BITES, RED ONION, JALAPENOS, SOUR CREAM.
Season Fries$3.99
CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE SEASONING
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 image

 

Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive

1835 East Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lunch Special$10.00
5" Cuban sandwich with cup of black beans and rice (served until 3pm)
Empanadas$0.00
fried savory pastry filled with your choice of protein
The Cuban$10.00
sweet ham, roast pork, swiss cheese, pickles, on cuban bread
Main pic

 

Dustin's Bar B Q - Orlando - 14516 E Colonial Drive

14516 E Colonial Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
1/2 # St Louis Ribs$10.45
Corn Bread$1.09
1/2 # Pulled Pork$9.59
Consumer pic

 

The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando

2425 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Grouper Sandwich$16.00
6 oz fresh-breaded Grouper fried, served on a toasted bun with bibb lettuce, plum tomato, white onion, topped with a lemon-tarragon aioli. Served with Old-Bay fries.
Fish N Chips$17.00
1/2 lb Beer-Battered Haddock served with Old Bay Fries, and Broccoli Slaw.
Fried Okra$8.00
Chopped Okra lightly breaded and fried. Served with our sriracha aioli.
