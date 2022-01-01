Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli (7pcs)$8.50
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Chesse Ravioli Box image

PASTA • SALADS

Turci Pasta

2120 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1337 reviews)
Takeout
Chesse Ravioli Box$9.95
1 portion of raw pasta with cooking instructions
-Easy to cook-
More about Turci Pasta
Item pic

 

Turci Pasta

2120 edgwater dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Ravioli$2.00
Truffle Ravioli Side$14.95
4 pieces of ravioli filled with black truffle and cheese served with extra virgin olive oil, black pepper and garlic
Wine Pear Ravioli$24.95
Pear and cheese ravioli served with 3 cheese homemade sauce with poach in red wine and crushed pistachio
More about Turci Pasta
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Ravioli$10.00
Dinner Lobster Ravioli Paradiso$30.00
Blackened shrimp, fresh tomatoes, spinach, lemon butter cream sauce
More about Tornatore's Pizza

