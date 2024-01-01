Rigatoni in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Mia's Italian Kitchen
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Rigatoni Ai Funghi
|$23.00
Roasted mushrooms, charred green onions, mascarpone, mixed herbs, parmigiano cheese. Vegetarian.
|Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
|$22.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
More about Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando
Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando
11020 Daryl Carter Pkwy, Orlando
|Rigatoni Siciliana
|$12.50
Sal's favorite. Dice eggplant, tomatoes sauce, ricotta cheese, pecorino Romano
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Lunch Rigatoni Alla Vodka
|$16.00
Prosciutto, peas, creamy vodka sauce
|Dinner Rigatoni Alla Pesto
|$20.00
Creamy Basil Parmesan Sauce |
Fire Roasted Tomatoes
|Dinner Mustard Cacio e Pepe
|$22.00
Pancetta | Peas | Shallots
Whole Grain Mustard | Cracked Black Pepper
Pecorino Romano Cream Sauce | Spaghetti