Rigatoni in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Ai Funghi$23.00
Roasted mushrooms, charred green onions, mascarpone, mixed herbs, parmigiano cheese. Vegetarian.
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$22.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando

11020 Daryl Carter Pkwy, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Siciliana$12.50
Sal's favorite. Dice eggplant, tomatoes sauce, ricotta cheese, pecorino Romano
More about Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.00
Prosciutto, peas, creamy vodka sauce
Dinner Rigatoni Alla Pesto$20.00
Creamy Basil Parmesan Sauce |
Fire Roasted Tomatoes
Dinner Mustard Cacio e Pepe$22.00
Pancetta | Peas | Shallots
Whole Grain Mustard | Cracked Black Pepper
Pecorino Romano Cream Sauce | Spaghetti
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Cucina Orlando - 55 West Church Street Ste 151

55 West Church Street Ste 151, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$20.99
Nonna's rigatoni, creamy meat sauce, parsley, and Parmesan
More about Cucina Orlando - 55 West Church Street Ste 151

