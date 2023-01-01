Rotisserie chicken in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
More about Aji Express Lee Vista - 5928 Bluter National Drive
Aji Express Lee Vista - 5928 Bluter National Drive
5928 Bluter National Drive, Orlando
|Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken
|$0.00
More about Matt's Latin BBQ is authentic Puerto Rican BBQ
SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Matt's Latin BBQ is authentic Puerto Rican BBQ
6607 S Semoran Blvd #101, Orlando
|Rotisserie Chicken Half Rice and Beans
|$10.50
Our signature Rotisserie Chicken is our claim to fame. Seasoned with our own, hand ground and made from fresh ingredients, Adobo. This is the best you will ever taste chicken. Choose yellow or white rice with your beans.
|Serving Rotisserie Chicken Half Pollo
|$6.00
|Serving Rotisserie Whole chicken Pollo Entero
|$10.50