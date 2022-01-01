Salmon in Orlando

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Salmon 8 oz$18.00
More about Kalalou Restaurant
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Smashed Salmon$17.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
Salmon That I Used To Know*$16.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens.
Served with Avocado Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$9.00
More about The Stubborn Mule
Galeria image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Galeria

4979 New Broad Street, Orlando

Avg 3.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$26.00
More about Galeria
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Patty$4.29
More about Judy's Diner
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Wrap$14.00
Chilled seared salmon, collard leaf, quinoa, avocado with cilantro aioli in a tortilla.
More about Hungry Pants
Item pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
Salmon$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
The Strand image

 

The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Herbed Salmon$26.00
Calabaza squash, green and white asparagus, herb oil, pepitas
More about The Strand
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
*SMOKED SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$19.00
Seared, skin-on salmon fillet, Dijon mustard, honey, aji amarillo, spices. Served with your choice of (3) sides and house salad. (Peru)
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Salmon Summer Roll w/Fish Sauce (2pc)$7.50
Cooked salmon, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, basil
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Item pic

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Salmon$11.00
salmon, spicy sauce
Salmon (sake) Sashimi$9.00
Salmon$13.00
miso glaze
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
Item pic

 

Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
More about Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Salmon Panini$11.99
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, arugula, red onion, capers and drizzled in olive oil.
More about Baldwin perk
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
*SMOKED SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

