Salmon in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve salmon
Kalalou Restaurant
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Blackened Salmon 8 oz
|$18.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Smashed Salmon
|$17.00
Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough
|Salmon That I Used To Know*
|$16.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens.
Served with Avocado Vinaigrette
|Grilled Salmon
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Galeria
4979 New Broad Street, Orlando
|Salmon
|$26.00
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Salmon Wrap
|$14.00
Chilled seared salmon, collard leaf, quinoa, avocado with cilantro aioli in a tortilla.
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
6900 Tavistock Lakes Boulevard, Orlando
|Salmon
|$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
|Salmon
|$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Herbed Salmon
|$26.00
Calabaza squash, green and white asparagus, herb oil, pepitas
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|SALMON
|$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|*SMOKED SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|SALMON
|$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|Salmon
|$19.00
Seared, skin-on salmon fillet, Dijon mustard, honey, aji amarillo, spices. Served with your choice of (3) sides and house salad. (Peru)
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Baked Salmon Summer Roll w/Fish Sauce (2pc)
|$7.50
Cooked salmon, lettuce, vermicelli noodles, fried onion, fried garlic, peanuts, basil
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Spicy Salmon
|$11.00
salmon, spicy sauce
|Salmon (sake) Sashimi
|$9.00
|Salmon
|$13.00
miso glaze
Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine
7600 Doctor Phillips Boulevard, Orlando
|Salmon
|$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon seasoned with our special spices & served chargrilled or broiled with mixed green salad & choice of rice pilaf or french fries
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Lunch Salmon Panini
|$11.99
Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, arugula, red onion, capers and drizzled in olive oil.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|SALMON
|$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|*SMOKED SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Smoked Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8148 International Drive, Orlando
|SALMON
|$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order