Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Salad$17.00
Pan seared U-13 Scallops, Red Beets, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, and Summer Squash over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens, served with Sweet Bacon Vinaigrette
Shrimp & Scallops$32.00
Four Pan Seared U-13 Scallops and sautéed Shrimp over Sweet Pea Risotto, finished with Tricolor Carrots and a Red Pepper Beurre Blanc
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken & Scallop Hibachi$10.45
Lunch Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi$10.45
Dinner Scallop Hibachi$20.95
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables.
Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi image

SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando

7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (4858 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Scallop (hotate) Sashimi$14.00
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SCALLOP$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SCALLOP$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Caprese Salad

Chicken Burritos

Shrimp Salad

Pancakes

Tiramisu

Croissants

Rangoon

Falooda

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston