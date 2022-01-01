Scallops in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve scallops
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Scallop Salad
|$17.00
Pan seared U-13 Scallops, Red Beets, Strawberries, Candied Walnuts, and Summer Squash over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens, served with Sweet Bacon Vinaigrette
|Shrimp & Scallops
|$32.00
Four Pan Seared U-13 Scallops and sautéed Shrimp over Sweet Pea Risotto, finished with Tricolor Carrots and a Red Pepper Beurre Blanc
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
|Lunch Chicken & Scallop Hibachi
|$10.45
|Lunch Shrimp & Scallop Hibachi
|$10.45
|Dinner Scallop Hibachi
|$20.95
Served with Rice, Noodles, and Vegetables.
Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
More about Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
7972 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando
|Japanese Scallop (hotate) Sashimi
|$14.00
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|SIDE SCALLOP
|$16.00
Served with mushrooms.