Shrimp scampi in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando

1700 Woolco Way, Orlando

Shrimp Scampi$19.99
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and oil with lemon and white wine. Served over spaghetti
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.

1829 N Orange Ave, Orlando

Margarita Shrimp Scampi$12.00
Sauteed shrimp in a garlicky tomato sauce with crostini for dipping
Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

Dinner Shrimp Scampi$26.00
Cherry Tomatoes | Garlic | Lemon White Wine Butter
Spaghetti
The Current Seafood Counter - Orlando

2425 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

Shrimp Scampi$13.00
Generous handful of 36/40 deveined shrimp sauteed in white wine, olive oil, garlic, and lemon then tossed with linguine.
