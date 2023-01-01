Shrimp scampi in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Broadway Ristorante & Pizzeria - Orlando
1700 Woolco Way, Orlando
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.99
Shrimp sautéed in garlic and oil with lemon and white wine. Served over spaghetti
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
1829 N Orange Ave, Orlando
|Margarita Shrimp Scampi
|$12.00
Sauteed shrimp in a garlicky tomato sauce with crostini for dipping
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Dinner Shrimp Scampi
|$26.00
Cherry Tomatoes | Garlic | Lemon White Wine Butter
Spaghetti