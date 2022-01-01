Shrimp tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99