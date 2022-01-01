Snapper in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve snapper
Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando
5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO
|Whole Snapper $35 and up
|$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
|Whole Snapper $45
|$45.00
Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat
The Strand
807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando
|Snapper Cakes
|$8.00
comeback sauce
|Red Snapper
|$31.00
blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable