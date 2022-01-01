Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve snapper

Kalalou Restaurant - Orlando

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

Whole Snapper $35 and up$35.00
Choice of fried or baked, fisherman style snapper. Seasoned with citrus vinaigrette creole island spices with onions and bell peppers.
Whole Snapper $45$45.00
Choice of meat marinated overnight. Cooked until fully tender and fried to a perfection of golden juicy bites. Every bite is a full burst of flavor. Choices: Turkey, Beef, Goat
The Strand

807 North Mills Avenue, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (412 reviews)
Snapper Cakes$8.00
comeback sauce
Red Snapper$31.00
blackened with lime compound butter, Anson Mills cheese grits, seasonal vegetable
Pizza Bruno College Park

2429 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

Snapper Crudo$12.00
Nonnas recipe. Three HEAFTY meatballs per order with a swipe of our ricotta.
