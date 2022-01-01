Sopapilla in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve sopapilla
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Sopapillas
|$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Sopapillas
|$8.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Sopapillas
|$8.50
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Sopapillas
|$8.50
