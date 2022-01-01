Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Orlando

Orlando restaurants that serve sopapilla

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - UCF

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$8.50
Deep-fried, light flour tortilla puffs topped with honey and cinnamon sugar. 6.25 Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream, For 2
El Tapatio - OBT image

 

El Tapatio - OBT

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapilla$3.99
fried Flour tortilla shell, cinnamon sugar, chocolate souse, whipped cream
