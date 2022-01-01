Spaghetti in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
8717 International Dr., Orlando
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$19.00
Guanciale, cage free eggs, pecorino romano
|Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$17.00
San marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Spaghetti Meatballs
|$14.99
Homemade Meatballs Served With Spaghetti, finished With our Marinara sauce
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti
|$11.99
|Spaghetti and meatballs
|$10.99
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (lunch)
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Tornatore's Pizza
3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$8.00
|Kids Spaghetti Marinara
|$7.00
|Dinner Spaghetti
|$15.00