Spaghetti in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando

8717 International Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$19.00
Guanciale, cage free eggs, pecorino romano
Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro$17.00
San marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Antonio's House of Pizza

4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Meatballs$14.99
Homemade Meatballs Served With Spaghetti, finished With our Marinara sauce
More about Antonio's House of Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza Group image

 

Brooklyn Pizza Group

5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti$11.99
Spaghetti and meatballs$10.99
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs (lunch)
More about Brooklyn Pizza Group
Tornatore's Pizza image

 

Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$8.00
Kids Spaghetti Marinara$7.00
Dinner Spaghetti$15.00
More about Tornatore's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti Green Curry
More about Thai Farm Kitchen Orlando

