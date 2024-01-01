Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve spinach pizza

Item pic

 

Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando

11020 Daryl Carter Pkwy, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ricotta & Spinach Pizza$25.00
More about Sal's Pizzabar - Orlando
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Paradiso

707 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
X-Large Spinach & Feta Cheese Pizza$29.99
Spinach, feta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic, Parmesan cheese
More about Pizza Paradiso

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Shrimp Quesadillas

Beef Fried Rice

Taco Salad

Chicken Wraps

Rangoon

Mozzarella Sticks

Wontons

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Kissimmee

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston