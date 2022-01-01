Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tainos Bakery

1351 N. Goldenrod Suite 1, Orlando

No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$6.49
Thinly sliced US Grade A Choice steak and sautéed onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese in between your choice of bread: sourdough (Agua), Midnight (Eggy sweet and long roll (Medianoche), Wheat (Integral) or Mallorca (eggy sweet round roll) and your choice of topping (Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and sandwich fries)
More about Tainos Bakery
STEAK N' STEAK SANDWICH image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK N' STEAK SANDWICH$8.99
seasoned steak, peppers, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, tomato, arugula, pesto aioli, garlic butter, hoagie bun
More about StreetWise Urban Food

