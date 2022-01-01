Steak tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve steak tacos
The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando
|Steak Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Grilled and marinated steak tacos. Each order served with 3 tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Steak Tip Tacos
|$17.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas, Cotija Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno Cilantro Crema, and Adobo Salsa