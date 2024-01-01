Strawberry shortcake in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
The Salty Donut - (Audubon Park)
3025 Corrine Dr, Orlando
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$4.80
24 hr brioche filled with layers of strawberry jam, lemon cake & vanilla mousse, fresh strawberry glaze, topped with chunks of mascarpone whipped cream & lemon cake.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
.
6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$12.50
Base: strawberry, banana, gluten-free rolled oats, vanilla, almond milk
Toppings: housemade granola, chia pudding, unsweetened coconut flakes, strawberry, coco whipped cream, brazil-nut crumble
Winter Park Biscuit Company - 3201 Corrine Dr.
3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$8.00