Strawberry shortcake in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

 

The Salty Donut - (Audubon Park)

3025 Corrine Dr, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$4.80
24 hr brioche filled with layers of strawberry jam, lemon cake & vanilla mousse, fresh strawberry glaze, topped with chunks of mascarpone whipped cream & lemon cake.
More about The Salty Donut - (Audubon Park)
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

.

6982 Lake Nona Blvd, Suite 104, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$12.50
Base: strawberry, banana, gluten-free rolled oats, vanilla, almond milk
Toppings: housemade granola, chia pudding, unsweetened coconut flakes, strawberry, coco whipped cream, brazil-nut crumble
More about .
Banner pic

 

Winter Park Biscuit Company - 3201 Corrine Dr.

3201 Corrine Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$8.00
More about Winter Park Biscuit Company - 3201 Corrine Dr.
Item pic

 

Vanessa Coffee Shop Lake Nona

9474 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast$14.00
One French Toast in Mallorca Bread stuffed with Cream Cheese, Topped with Strawberries, Whipped Cream, Strawberry Jelly and Powdered sugar.
More about Vanessa Coffee Shop Lake Nona

