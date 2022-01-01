Stromboli in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Metro Espresso Pizza Cafe
417 E Central Blvd, Orlando
|SM STROMBOLI
|$10.99
Mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Antonio's House of Pizza
4626 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando
|Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Marinated with Buffalo Sauce, Mozarella Chesse served with a side of Marinara
|Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$14.99
Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage with Mozarella Cheese served with a side of Homemade Marinara sauce
|Cheese Stromboli
|$10.99
Served With Mozzarella Cheese and side of Homemade Marinara
Brooklyn Pizza Group
5681 Pershing Avenue, Orlando
|Cheese Stromboli Med
|$9.99