Sweet potato fries in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Kalalou Restaurant

5160 SOUTH JOHN YOUNG PARKAWY, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Kalalou Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Stubborn Mule
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Build My Burgers

3402 TECHNOLOGICAL AVE, ORLANDO

Avg 4.4 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Build My Burgers
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Air Fried Sweet Potato Fries-Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No Oil Used.
More about Hot Krust Pannini

