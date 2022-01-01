Taco salad in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve taco salad
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|L - Taco Salad
|$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|L - Taco Salad
|$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
Gringos Locos UCF
4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando
|Taco Salad
|$7.99
Fried tortilla bowl with beans ATW
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Deluxe Taco Salad
|$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
|L - Taco Salad
|$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)