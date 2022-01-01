Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve taco salad

Deluxe Taco Salad image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Deluxe Taco Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
L - Taco Salad$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Deluxe Taco Salad image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
L - Taco Salad$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gringos Locos UCF

4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$7.99
Fried tortilla bowl with beans ATW
More about Gringos Locos UCF
Deluxe Taco Salad image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
L - Taco Salad$9.50
Lunch Taco SaladAn Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with fresh shredded lettuce. cheese and tomatoes. Make it deluxe? Add 3.50 (not served with rice and beans)
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

