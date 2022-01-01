Tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve tacos
More about The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando
|Steak Tacos (3)
|$13.00
Grilled and marinated steak tacos. Each order served with 3 tacos
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
|Chorizo Tacos
|$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
|K - Taco
|$7.95
More about The Stubborn Mule
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Steak Tip Tacos
|$17.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas, Cotija Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno Cilantro Crema, and Adobo Salsa
More about Tacos my guey
TACOS • CHICKEN
Tacos my guey
13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando
|FISH TACO
|$2.59
|PORK TACO
|$2.59
|TAQUIZA 20 TACOS
|$39.99
Order your best selection of 20 delicious tacos for a better price.
More about Judy's Diner
Judy's Diner
5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando
|Lunch Tacos
|$12.59
Premium Meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, with a side of salsa, source cream and yellow rice
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.19
Eggs, potatoes, diced tomatoes, American Cheese, topped with fresh cilantro on three flour tortillas with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes
Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes
861 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando
|Two Tacos
|$8.50
|Solo Taco
|$4.75
One taco of your choice
|Three Tacos
|$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
|K - Taco
|$7.95
|Carnitas Tacos
|$17.00
Slow cooked, simmered, roasted pork, creating a beautiful alternating texture of softness with caramelized crispness. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce, mixed cabbage and lime wedge
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
11633 University Blvd, Orlando
|Chorizo Tacos
|$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
|K - Taco
|$7.95
More about Gringos Locos UCF
Gringos Locos UCF
4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando
|3 Guaco Tacos
|2 Guaco Tacos
|1 Street Taco
|$3.49
Corn tortilla with pork, onions, cilantro and lime
More about Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando
Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando
40 W Washington St, Orlando
|Two Tacos
|$8.50
|Solo Taco
|$4.75
One taco of your choice
|Three Tacos
|$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Black Rooster Taqueria
1323 N Mills Ave, orlando
|Fish Taco
|$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
8625 International Dr, Orlando
|Pibil Style Cauliflower Tacos
|$8.00
sour orange & achiote rubbed cauliflower, charred peppers, roasted corn, garlic-basil crema
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.00
honey-lime escabeche, queso cotija, corn tortillas
More about StreetWise Urban Food
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|TACO
|$3.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about Tin & Taco Sodo
Tin & Taco Sodo
419 E Michigan St, Orlando
|Three Tacos
|$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
|Two Tacos
|$8.50
|Solo Taco
|$4.75
One taco of your choice
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
|Tacos al Pastor
|$17.00
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
|Fish Tacos
|$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando
|"Birria" Brunch Taco
|$8.00
|Fish Taco
|$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro