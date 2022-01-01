Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve tacos

The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace

3801 Avalon Park E Blvd Ste. 100, Orlando, FL 32828, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Tacos (3)$13.00
Grilled and marinated steak tacos. Each order served with 3 tacos
More about The 1 Cantina at The Avalon Marketplace
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Tacos$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
K - Taco$7.95
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tip Tacos$17.00
Three Grilled Flour Tortillas, Cotija Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno Cilantro Crema, and Adobo Salsa
More about The Stubborn Mule
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACO$2.59
PORK TACO$2.59
TAQUIZA 20 TACOS$39.99
Order your best selection of 20 delicious tacos for a better price.
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

 

Judy's Diner

5220 Old Winder Garden Rd, Orlando

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Tacos$12.59
Premium Meat, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fresh cilantro, with a side of salsa, source cream and yellow rice
Breakfast Tacos$9.19
Eggs, potatoes, diced tomatoes, American Cheese, topped with fresh cilantro on three flour tortillas with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Judy's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes

861 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Tacos$8.50
Solo Taco$4.75
One taco of your choice
Three Tacos$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
More about Tin and Taco Waterford Lakes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
K - Taco$7.95
Carnitas Tacos$17.00
Slow cooked, simmered, roasted pork, creating a beautiful alternating texture of softness with caramelized crispness. Finished with diced white onions and cilantro. Garnished with lettuce, mixed cabbage and lime wedge
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

11633 University Blvd, Orlando

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Tacos$17.00
Three (3) tacos made with corn tortillas, chorizo (Mexican Sausage). Finished with fresh cilantro and diced white Onions.
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
K - Taco$7.95
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gringos Locos UCF

4258 West Plaza Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Guaco Tacos
2 Guaco Tacos
1 Street Taco$3.49
Corn tortilla with pork, onions, cilantro and lime
More about Gringos Locos UCF
Consumer pic

 

Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando

40 W Washington St, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Tacos$8.50
Solo Taco$4.75
One taco of your choice
Three Tacos$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
More about Tin and Taco Downtown Orlando
Fish Taco image

 

Black Rooster Taqueria

1323 N Mills Ave, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria
Cafe Tu Tu Tango image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Tu Tu Tango

8625 International Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (8601 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pibil Style Cauliflower Tacos$8.00
‍sour orange & achiote rubbed cauliflower, charred peppers, roasted corn, garlic-basil crema
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.00
‍honey-lime escabeche, queso cotija, corn tortillas
More about Cafe Tu Tu Tango
TACO image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO$3.99
one base, one protein, 3 toppings, your favorite sauce
More about StreetWise Urban Food
2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

781 Alafaya Trail North, Orlando

Avg 4.3 (619 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

 

Tin & Taco Sodo

419 E Michigan St, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Three Tacos$12.50
Mix and Match Three Tacos
Two Tacos$8.50
Solo Taco$4.75
One taco of your choice
More about Tin & Taco Sodo
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$19.95
Three (3) shrimp tacos served mojo de ajo style (sautéed in Azteca’s garlic butter ~ slightly spicy) and finished with cabbage, pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. 17.99
Tacos al Pastor$17.00
Diced pork marinated in our special spice blend including Chile California, pineapple, lemon juice, garlic, cumin, cloves and bay leaves. Made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Garnished with grilled green onions, fresh pico de gallo, avocado slice and lime wedge.
Fish Tacos$18.50
Three (3) Fish Tacos (baked tilapia). Finished with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo and Azteca’s Chipotle Ranch sauce. Garnished with lime wedge and orange wheel. 16.75
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

 

Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford

3097 Curry Ford Road suite D, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
"Birria" Brunch Taco$8.00
Fish Taco$5.45
Mahi-mahi, pickled red cabbage, avocado, radish, mayonnaise, cilantro
More about Black Rooster Taqueria: Curry Ford
Item pic

 

Cantina Catrina

8001 S Orange Blossom Trl Ste 1520, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARNE ASADA TACOS$17.95
Beef / chorizo / chives / roasted onions / salsa verde / salsa morita
PORTOBELLO TACOS$14.95
Sauteed garlic guajillo portobello / avocado / queso fresco / cilantro / salsas verde & morita
More about Cantina Catrina

