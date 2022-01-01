Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve taquitos

Chicken Taquitos image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquito Combo$18.95
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Chicken Taquitos image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial

7320 W Colonial Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquito Combo$18.95
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - West Colonial
Chicken Taquitos image

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taquitos$14.95
Two rolled flour tortillas stuffed with chicken and Jack cheese.served crispy. Garnished with tomatoes, Cotija Mexican cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Taquito Combo$18.95
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT
El Tapatio - OBT image

 

El Tapatio - OBT

13400 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquitos Dorados$4.99
Three Crispy Chicken Taquitos. Served with Bandera
More about El Tapatio - OBT

