Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Market on South

2603 E South Street, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME TART$7.00
4oz Keylime filled Graham Cracker Crust Tart, Topped in Whipped Cream
CHOCOLATE TART$7.00
Graham cracker crust filled with a dark chocolate pudding, topped whip cream. (4 oz)
More about Market on South
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruit Cream Tart$8.99
Classic mini fruit tarts have to be one of the most elegant desserts that are so easy to make at home. A sweet crumbly shell covered with a layer of chocolate and filled with smooth pastry cream and topped with the freshest fruits! You’ll enjoy every single bite packed with flavour and texture.
Citrus Meringue Tart$7.99
More about Baldwin perk

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Mango Lassi

Pretzels

Salad Bowl

Cheesecake

Cannolis

Hummus

Shrimp Rolls

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston