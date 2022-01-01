Tarts in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve tarts
More about Market on South
Market on South
2603 E South Street, Orlando
|KEY LIME TART
|$7.00
4oz Keylime filled Graham Cracker Crust Tart, Topped in Whipped Cream
|CHOCOLATE TART
|$7.00
Graham cracker crust filled with a dark chocolate pudding, topped whip cream. (4 oz)
More about Baldwin perk
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Fruit Cream Tart
|$8.99
Classic mini fruit tarts have to be one of the most elegant desserts that are so easy to make at home. A sweet crumbly shell covered with a layer of chocolate and filled with smooth pastry cream and topped with the freshest fruits! You’ll enjoy every single bite packed with flavour and texture.
|Citrus Meringue Tart
|$7.99