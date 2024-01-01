Teriyaki bowls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK RICE BOWL
|$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352, Orlando
|SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL
|$11.99
Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive
8148 International Drive, Orlando
|TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.