Teriyaki bowls in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK RICE BOWL$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Fried Rice. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Item pic

 

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF

4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$11.99
Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TERIYAKI SLICED STEAK NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Sliced Teriyaki *Steak with Mixed Vegetables over Kobé Noodles. Includes 2oz of White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - International Drive
Item pic

 

Maguro Latin Asian Cuisine - 1311 Florida Mall Ave

1311 Florida Mall Ave, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
teriyaki bowl$14.00
choose rice:
teriyaki chicken, avocado, sweet plantain, sesame seeds.
More about Maguro Latin Asian Cuisine - 1311 Florida Mall Ave

