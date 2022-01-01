Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF

4498 N. Alafaya Trail #352, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$11.49
Cilantro Brown Rice, Napa Cabbage, Honey Chipotle Chicken Breast, Steamed Carrots, Edamame, Green Onions, Broccoli Dressing: Sesame Ginger dressing & Spicy Teriyaki drizzle
More about CHOP5 Salad Kitchen UCF
Consumer pic

 

Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar

6481 South Chickasaw Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Chicken Teriyaki Bento$11.95
Dinner Chicken Teriyaki$16.95
Two Filets of Chicken that are broiled and topped with Teriyaki Sauce. Served with Rice and Vegetables. Served with Soup and Salad for To-Go
Dinner Teriyaki Bento Chicken$20.95
More about Tokyo Steak House & Sushi Bar
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

South Philly Steaks

12001 Avalon Lake Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.5 (1405 reviews)
Takeout
The Chicken Teriyaki (Lunch Spec)
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, and Provolone cheese tossed in sweet teriyaki sauce.
The Chicken Teriyaki$0.00
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onions and Provolone Cheese tossed in Sweet Teriyaki sauce
More about South Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER$50.00
40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Lake Buena Vista
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER$50.00
40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Alafaya
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER$50.00
40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Kirkman

