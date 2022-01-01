Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona

10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortas Mexicanas$15.50
The ultimate Mexican sandwich! Crispy Mexican roll with refried beans, onions, green peppers and 'Monterrey Jack Cheese. Add of cup of Black bean soup, tortilla soup or Diablo Tequila chowder.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Lake Nona
Tacos my guey image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacos my guey

13526 Village Park Dr, Orlando

Avg 4.2 (871 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTA SHRIMP
TORTA PORK
TORTA MIX MEAT/COMBO$10.98
More about Tacos my guey
Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortas Mexicanas$15.50
The ultimate Mexican sandwich! Crispy Mexican roll with refried beans, onions, green peppers and 'Monterrey Jack Cheese. Add of cup of Black bean soup, tortilla soup or Diablo Tequila chowder.
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - OBT

