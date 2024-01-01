Tortellini in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve tortellini
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Tortellini
|$27.00
grilled chicken breast, ricotta tortellini, bell
peppers, cherry tomatoes, chayote,
guanciale, pickled carrots
|Kids Cheese Tortellini
|$10.00
3 cheese tortellini (ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella) with parmesan cream sauce
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)
10663 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando
|BYOP Tortellini
|$3.00