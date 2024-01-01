Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Orlando restaurants that serve tortellini

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini$27.00
grilled chicken breast, ricotta tortellini, bell
peppers, cherry tomatoes, chayote,
guanciale, pickled carrots
Kids Cheese Tortellini$10.00
3 cheese tortellini (ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella) with parmesan cream sauce
More about The Stubborn Mule - 100 S. Eola Drive
Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)

10663 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BYOP Tortellini$3.00
More about Giovanni's Pizzeria & Kitchen - Lake Nona (Narcoosee)
Tornatore's Pizza

3818 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dinner Tortellini Tornatore$22.00
Cheese tortellini, Alfredo sauce, ham, peas
More about Tornatore's Pizza

