Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Orlando

Go
Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

Take a sushi

4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TUNA ROLL ( 8 PCS)$9.50
Tuna, cucumber, wrapped in black nori.
More about Take a sushi
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL$5.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
TUNA ROLL$8.50
*Tuna
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Twenty Pho Hour

11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Summer Roll$7.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, lettuce
More about Twenty Pho Hour
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL$5.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
TUNA ROLL$8.50
*Tuna
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

8148 International Drive, Orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
TUNA ROLL$8.50
*Tuna
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Orlando

Carne Asada

Garden Salad

Pad Thai

Grilled Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Tiramisu

Cake

Chicken Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Orlando to explore

Horizons West / West Orlando

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

International Drive / I-Drive

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

East Orlando

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown / Central Business District / CBD

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dr. Phillips

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Baldwin Park

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Downtown South

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lake Nona

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Medical City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Orlando to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Kissimmee

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Winter Garden

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Windermere

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocoee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston