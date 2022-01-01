Tuna rolls in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Take a sushi
4725 w sand lake rd suite 101, orlando
|TUNA ROLL ( 8 PCS)
|$9.50
Tuna, cucumber, wrapped in black nori.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
8460 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|*SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
11609 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando
|*SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
|LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$5.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
|TUNA ROLL
|$8.50
*Tuna
Twenty Pho Hour
11951 International Drive Unit B2, Orlando
|Spicy Tuna Summer Roll
|$7.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, lettuce
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
5605 Kirkman Rd., Orlando
|*SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$9.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
|LUNCH SPICY TUNA ROLL
|$5.50
Chopped spicy tuna, tempura flakes, scallions with fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo and sesame seeds.
|TUNA ROLL
|$8.50
*Tuna