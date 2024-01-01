Vegetarian burritos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve vegetarian burritos
More about The Tavern Bar and Tacos - 75 E Colonial Drive
The Tavern Bar and Tacos - 75 E Colonial Drive
75 E Colonial Drive, Orlando
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$11.99
More about The Tavern East Orlando - 504 N Alafaya Trail Suite 102
The Tavern East Orlando - 504 N Alafaya Trail Suite 102
504 N Alafaya Trail Suite 102, Orlando
|VEGETARIAN Burrito
|$11.99
Portobello mushrooms wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla with blended cheese, seasoned rice, black beans, red onion, tomato and cilantro. Served with a side of guacamole & Mexican crema.