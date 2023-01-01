Veggie tacos in Orlando

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

582be5b3-a3b8-4c06-bc55-c7242894d80f image

 

Señor Frog's Orlando - 8747 International Dr #103

8747 International Dr #103, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Tacos$15.00
Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)
More about Señor Frog's Orlando - 8747 International Dr #103
Banner pic

 

El Molcajete LLC - 6427 S Chickasaw Trail

6427 S Chickasaw Trail, orlando

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas with grilled mushroom, peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, corn and cactus -Topped with queso fresco, cilantro, avocado and sour cream - Served with rice and beans.
More about El Molcajete LLC - 6427 S Chickasaw Trail

