Veggie tacos in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Señor Frog's Orlando - 8747 International Dr #103
8747 International Dr #103, ORLANDO
|Veggie Tacos
|$15.00
Corn tortilla homemade guacamole, grilled mix of poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn, topped with fresh pico de gallo, queso fresco and lime (VG-GF)
El Molcajete LLC - 6427 S Chickasaw Trail
6427 S Chickasaw Trail, orlando
|Veggie Tacos
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas with grilled mushroom, peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, corn and cactus -Topped with queso fresco, cilantro, avocado and sour cream - Served with rice and beans.