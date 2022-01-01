Waffles in Orlando
Orlando restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Stubborn Mule
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando
|Belgian Waffle Burger
|$17.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Jam, and Maple-Pepper Bacon served between two Sugar-Pearls Belgian Waffles
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry Pants
3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.00
Sofrito Latin Cafe
8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando
|The Cuban Waffle
|$9.00
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Belgian waffles.
|Guava & Nutella Waffles
|$9.00
Belgian waffles swirled with Nutella & guava marmalade. Served with a strawberry and dusted with powdered sugar. (Sofrito Special)
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
StreetWise Urban Food
4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando
|CHICKEN & WAFFLE HOT MESS
|$12.99
hand-breaded crispy chicken, 4 cheesy-herb waffles, buffalo maple syrup, whipped cream
Baldwin perk
4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO
|Fruity Waffle
|$9.99
These waffles topped with berries and flavoured syrup are a great way to start your day.
|Syrup Waffle
|$7.99
The waffle is served with butter and syrup, making for a delicious treat at any time of the day
|Waffle
|$7.99
Regular waffle!
Hot Krust Pannini
8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake
|Large Sweet Potato Waffle
|$5.75
|Waffle Fries
|$3.49
Oven Fried Waffle Fries-No Oil used. Gluten Free, Dairy Free
|Large Waffle Fries
|$4.49