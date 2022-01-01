Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Orlando

Orlando restaurants
Toast

Orlando restaurants that serve waffles

The Stubborn Mule image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Stubborn Mule

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

Avg 4.6 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle Burger$17.00
8oz. Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper Jam, and Maple-Pepper Bacon served between two Sugar-Pearls Belgian Waffles
More about The Stubborn Mule
Hungry Pants image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry Pants

3421 S Orange Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.9 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$10.00
More about Hungry Pants
CFS image

 

CFS

7535 West Sand Lake Road, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yucca Waffle$11.99
More about CFS
Item pic

 

Sofrito Latin Cafe

8607 Palm Parkway, Orlando

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Cuban Waffle$9.00
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles & tangy Dijon mustard on Belgian waffles.
Guava & Nutella Waffles$9.00
Belgian waffles swirled with Nutella & guava marmalade. Served with a strawberry and dusted with powdered sugar. (Sofrito Special)
More about Sofrito Latin Cafe
CHICKEN & WAFFLE HOT MESS image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

StreetWise Urban Food

4434 Hoffner Ave, Orlando

Avg 4.7 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLE HOT MESS$12.99
hand-breaded crispy chicken, 4 cheesy-herb waffles, buffalo maple syrup, whipped cream
More about StreetWise Urban Food
Item pic

 

Baldwin perk

4833 New Broad St, ORLANDO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fruity Waffle$9.99
These waffles topped with berries and flavoured syrup are a great way to start your day.
Syrup Waffle$7.99
The waffle is served with butter and syrup, making for a delicious treat at any time of the day
Waffle$7.99
Regular waffle!
More about Baldwin perk
Item pic

 

Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200, Sand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Sweet Potato Waffle$5.75
Waffle Fries$3.49
Oven Fried Waffle Fries-No Oil used. Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Large Waffle Fries$4.49
More about Hot Krust Pannini
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE • STEAKS

The Melting Pot

7549 W Sand Lake Rd., Orlando

Avg 5 (7056 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

